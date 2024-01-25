Discussion over Sapphire Heights subdivision continuing in Hamilton

HAMILTON — A Wednesday night meeting in Hamilton about a proposed subdivision north of Corvallis will continue on Thursday at 6 p.m.

The Ravalli County Planning Board is listening to public comments and concerns about the proposed Sapphire Heights subdivision.

The proposal is for 12 lots on more than 100 acres with lot sizes ranging from five to 18 acres for single residential use. The land is close to a wildlife management area and other protected land.

Dozens of people attended or spoke during Wednesday's meeting with water and wells being primary subjects. That's because the proposal could change water rights that have stood for more than 100 years.

The Ravalli County Planning Board's meeting continues at 6 p.m. on Thursday on the second floor of Hamilton City Hall.

Once the board makes a decision, their recommendation will be sent to Ravalli County Commissioners who have the final say.