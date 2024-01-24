Ravalli Co. Planning Board meeting tonight to discuss Sapphire Heights subdivision

HAMILTON — The Ravalli County Planning Board will meet to discuss a proposed Sapphire Heights subdivision north of Corvallis on Wednesday evening.

The proposed Sapphire Heights Subdivision is a 12-lot major subdivision on 121 acres with lot sizes ranging from five to 18 acres for single residential use.

The proposed lots will be served by individual septic systems and individual wells to provide domestic irrigation water to each lot.

Residents who live nearby say construction would directly affect water flow and require a change in water rights among residents in the area that have stood for over 100 years.

Tonight the planning board with review the proposed subdivision with possible recommendations to the Ravalli County commissioners.

The Ravalli County Planning Board meeting is tonight at 6 p.m. at the Hamilton City Hall on the second floor.

The meeting will also be held on Zoom. For that information visit https://ravalli.us/184/Planning-Board.