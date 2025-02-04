Emergency travel only in Ravalli County

HAMILTON — Continued winter weather has prompted the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office to recommend emergency travel only.

The Sheriff's Office reports area roads and highways are "snow covered and slick."

Anyone who must travel is advised to slow down and use their headlights.

The latest road conditions from the Montana Department of Transportation can be found here.

Additionally, people are being asked not to plow snow off private property across county roads as snow berms can pose a hazard to drivers.

Several Ravalli County schools have called off Tuesday classes due to the winter storm.

