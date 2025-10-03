Emma's House honors 20 years serving child abuse victims in the Bitterroot

HAMILTON — A Hamilton-based non-profit has just reached a milestone, 20 years of helping children heal from all forms of abuse.

Emma's House to hear provides a safe space to land for victims in the Bitteroot Valley.

"Anything that happened to them, we want kids to know that it's not their fault," Director Val Widmer said

Emma's House started in 2005, when a community need was noticed.

"We wanted to be able to streamline the investigative process when there were reports," Widmer stated.

Emma's House 20th Anniversary

Widmer notes children used to be interviewed over and over, making them rehash traumatizing experiences repeatedly, now Emma's House makes it simple.

"Investigative partners are here in the building, they're downstairs in a different room, they're observing the forensic interview as it's happening. That interview is video recorded and then after the interview there's a forensic medical exam," Widmer explained.

When someone is referred to Emma's House by law enforcement or child and family services, offerings, including trauma counseling are free of charge.

"Letting people know it's okay to talk about and that we're glad that they came here to Emma's House and talked about what happened to them," Widmer said.

Recently, the organization celebrated two decades working in the Bitterroot with a gala.

"We not only want to continue to educate the community on what we do, we also wanted to thank them for 20 years of support," Communication Coordinator Katie Guenzler said.

Guenzler adds that the facility's offerings wouldn't be possible without help from the surrounding valley, fundraising, and partnerships.

"It was a beautiful display of what our community can do when they really come together," Guenzler shared.

Emma's House is eager to serve for the next 20 years and beyond. Plus, they're looking for a new therapy dog as the past pup recently retired.

"Just do what we do the very best that we can," Widmer said.

For more information on Emma's House or to find resources for reporting child abuse click here.