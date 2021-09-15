Florence-Carlton Schools get a new look during a new year

FLORENCE — While most students have been in school for a few weeks now, class is only just back in session for the Florence-Carlton School District.

Their 2021-2022 school year was delayed due to construction. MTN News got to tour the facilities on Tuesday and see what has changed.

“Why now? It's needed now," said Florence-Carlton School District Superintendent Brian Rayburn. "We have a lot of growth in Ravalli County."

Hannah Hishop/MTN News

Florence-Carlton Schools received nearly $16 million of bond money to update and renovate their buildings.

Superintendent Brian Rayburn says the last renovation the school had was 1992 when they added a new gym and some classrooms. However, this project is adding more than a couple of classrooms and a new gym.

“All the K through five teachers got new classrooms,” said Rayburn.

Hannah Hishop/MTN News

The Florence-Carlton School District broke ground on their new renovations approximately 16 months ago and there is still some construction taking place.

The whole school is getting a makeover, piece by piece. There will be a new music room, learning centers, offices, nurse room, bus loop, playground, and elementary library.

The Kindergarten through fifth-grade building is complete. Students and parents, alike, are in awe of the new additions, Rayburn says. “Got a great, great feedback from that just amazed at the project and how, how it's coming together."

Hannah Hishop/MTN News

Rayburn says that the updates are valuable to students' education simply because they provide more space for learning to take place.

“Space in the hallways, we have pretty wide hallways, designated as flexible learning space," said Rayburn. "And so there'll be learning centers out actually in the hallway. And so this extension of the classroom, out in the hallways, is part of the project.”

Rayburn says supply shortages are impacting the renovations. He adds all renovations should be complete by April 2022.