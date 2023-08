CONNER — A Florida man was killed in a motorcycle crash in southern Ravalli County Monday evening.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the 47-year-old man was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle on Highway 93 South near Conner when the bike drifted to the right side of the road.

The motorcyclist from Merritt Island, FL overcorrected and lost control, and crashed into a guardrail.

MHP says the man was wearing a helmet.