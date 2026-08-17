MISSOULA — Bitterroot National Forest is now taking public comment on the Sheep Creek Rare Earth Exploration Project. The proposal for exploratory mining near the headwaters of the West Fork of the Bitterroot River is currently undergoing an environmental review.

The public comment period opened on August 14. To be most effective, the Forest Service said comments should be submitted no later than September 13. You can find out more information about how to comment here.

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Forest Service is taking public comment on the Sheep Creek Rare Earth Exploration Project

U.S. Critical Materials, the company behind the project, said the exploration would help them learn more about potential rare earth elements up the West Fork, which they said are key for national security.

The project has received pushback from many residents, especially due to its proximity to the headwaters of the West Fork.

Bitterroot Water Partnership is hosting a community meeting about the project on Tuesday, August 18. Speakers will include the Ravalli County Commissioners, river advocacy groups, the Ravalli County Economic Development Authority and other community and subject matter experts. The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at Hamilton High School.