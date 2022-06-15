FWP developing new plan to tell the story of Fort Owen

STEVENSVILLE - Now that the historic fort has been renovated and reconfigured, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) managers are drawing up plans on how to tell the story of Fort Owen. And they want the public's input.

Last year, FWP and its partners wrapped up an extensive renovation and reconfiguration of the small state park, which is one of the earliest settlements in Montana. The site — which sits in the middle of a ranch northwest of Stevensville — was changed to allow for more parking and improved public access.

Additionally, work was done to restore the remaining historic buildings, with more restoration to come.

Now, FWP is re-working the interpretive plan for the Fort, which tells the story of not only John Owen and the early Bitterroot pioneers, but also the Salish Tribe and missionaries in the valley. That includes updating the old exhibits and adding new features like handouts, digital outreach and live education.

People can review the ideas and provide comment during an open house at Fort Owen which will take place from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.