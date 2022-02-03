Hamilton City Council clears way for housing development off Fairgrounds Rd

HAMILTON - The Hamilton City Council is clearing the way for a major new housing project, approving the developer's plans to build a new street connection to Fairgrounds Road.

A few weeks ago, JMJ Construction of Corvallis applied to the city for Tax Increment Financing (TIF) to help to connect a $15 million housing project along the south side of Fairgrounds Road.

The developers want to construct Fairpark Townhomes — a project that would bring 58-townhomes to the 3.7-acre piece of property — which city planners say is already zoned for the development as part of the North Hamilton Urban Renewal District.

Right now, the site is adjacent to Skeels Avenue, which is a dead-end stub that doesn't connect to Fairgrounds Road.

In addition to punching the street connection through, the TIF funding will help pay for water and sewer infrastructure.

Road construction is expected to start this summer.