Hamilton man reported missing found deceased

HAMILTON - The body of a man who was reported missing from the Hamilton area earlier this month has been found.

Hamilton Police Chief Steve Snavely and Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton report that Christopher McCown was located deceased west of Hamilton on May 23, 2023.

The two agencies had been searching for McCown since he was reported missing on May 16.

Hamilton Police learned that McCown was last seen on May 11.

A witness reported seeing a male matching McCown's description on a trail west of Hamilton on May 12.

Hamilton Police officers, Ravalli County deputy sheriff's and Ravalli County Search and Rescue personnel subsequently found McCown's remains.

According to a news release, the preliminary coroner investigation indicates McCown died due to a fall.

"The Hamilton Police Department and Ravalli County Sheriff's Office extend our sincere condolences to Christopher's family and friends," a social media post states.