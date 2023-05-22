Search continuing for Christopher McCown in Ravalli County

HAMILTON - The search is continuing for a Hamilton man who was reported missing on May 11, 2023.

The Hamilton Police Department tells MTN News they are working with area law enforcement agencies looking for 32-year-old Christopher McCown.

Police tell us the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office, the U.S. Forest Service and other agencies are aware McCown is missing.

It's unknown where McCown was last seen.

McCown is described as being 5' 10" tall and weighs 426 pounds. He has long dark hair and a dark beard.

There are concerns for McCown's general well-being.

Anyone with information about McCown is asked to call 911 immediately.