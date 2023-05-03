Hamilton School District bond and levy requests fail

HAMILTON - Ravalli County voters overwhelmingly said no to bond and levy requests by area schools in the Tuesday, May 2, 2023, school election.
The Hamilton School District bond for $69.5 million failed by 64%.
The bond would have gone towards constructing a new middle school and improving Hamilton High School to construct a secure main entrance and additional classrooms.
The money would have gone towards building a new bus barn facility.
Hamilton voters also said no to the $945,000 operating and maintenance levy request by 66%.
Hamilton Schools Superintendent released the following statement:
To The Hamilton School District Community:
On behalf of Hamilton School District, I would like to thank the community for its active and valuable participation in the bond and levy process. The District gratefully acknowledges the community's support for our students, teachers, and staff and will continue working hard to provide a school district of which the community can be proud.
Sincerely,
Tom Korst
Superintendent