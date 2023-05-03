Hamilton School District bond and levy requests fail

HAMILTON - Ravalli County voters overwhelmingly said no to bond and levy requests by area schools in the Tuesday, May 2, 2023, school election.

The Hamilton School District bond for $69.5 million failed by 64%.

The bond would have gone towards constructing a new middle school and improving Hamilton High School to construct a secure main entrance and additional classrooms.

The money would have gone towards building a new bus barn facility.

Hamilton voters also said no to the $945,000 operating and maintenance levy request by 66%.

Hamilton Schools Superintendent released the following statement: