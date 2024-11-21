Info sought after deer and elk poached in West Fork of the Bitterroot

HAMILTON — State wildlife officials are looking for information on several deer and one elk shot and left to waste in the West Fork of the Bitterroot during the first two weeks of November.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports two mule deer bucks and one bull elk were found in the area of Piquett Creek and Painted Rocks Reservoir.

Another mule deer buck was found nearby. All deer were left to waste, and the head and legs from the elk were taken and the rest was left.

MTN News

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Bitterroot area wardens Taylor Gagnon at 406-552-9335 or Shane Yaskus directly at 406-240-0764.

Visit tipmont.mt.gov for more information on reporting natural resource crimes. You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.