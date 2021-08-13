Joint Bitterroot project keeps kids busy and pets comfy

DARBY — Take two organizations with an innovative idea, a few materials and you've got a project that will help both kids, and pets!

It can be a challenge to keep children busy, and constructive in the summer. But a project for the Bitterroot Women's Club happened after they reached out to the Darby Community Library.

"Our club is always looking for ways to become involved in our community," notes GFWC Bitterroot Women's Club President Cathy Barth. "Our mission is to improve our community through volunteerism and whatever project comes up if our women are interested in it, and if it does something to improve our communities, then we're all for it."

The idea? Put together "no sew" tie blanket kits, where the kids participating in storytime activities could easily produce blankets to comfort the dogs and cats at the Humane Society Shelter.

"I don't even know where the idea came from," admits Darby Community Library Director Stacie Rennaker. "I just was having ideas one day. I was on Pinterest looking for ideas, I think, my summer reading program activities and then Sarah contacted me and wanted some things they could partner with the Darby Library and this just was the perfect fit."

"The Bitterroot Women's Club in general, all of us are pretty crafty," Bitterroot Women's Club Vice President Sarah Fryer says with a big smile. "And so we really enjoyed the opportunity to do this project and then to pass that on to the children. Where the children can take that and tie the blankets and put them together. It just continues down the lane."

The club put together several dozen of the high-quality kits, complete with pre-measured and pre-cut materials and full instructions that are easy to follow and delivered them to the library this week. Barth says it was positive for all involved.

"This is the one that appealed most to us, and it's creating kits that the community can convert into blankets and ultimately donate to the Humane Society. So it's a win-win win project."

"I've always whenever I've worked with children, tried to have them do some type of a service project and so this will be a perfect fit for that," Rennaker told MTN News.

And not only will the kids feel they've done something positive, but the shelter animals will have a source of comfort.

The Bitterroot Women's Club has members from Lolo to Darby and is always welcoming anyone that would like to get involved in worthwhile projects. You can find more information on their Facebook page.