CONNER — A 71-year-old man from Napa, California who was injured in an October 20, 2024, motorcycle in Ravalli County crash has died.

MHP reports he was southbound on West Fork Road outside of Conner when he missed a curve, went through a guardrail, down an embankment and into a ravine.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula following the crash.

He passed away on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024.