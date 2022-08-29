New Corvallis Schools superintendent focusing on community involvement

CORVALLIS - Years ago, he was probably wondering where his desk was, and who was his new teacher but today, his desk is in the Corvallis School District Office and he's hiring the teachers.

New Superintendent Pete Joseph is bringing local enthusiasm to spare to one of the oldest school districts in the Bitterroot.

Not only is he thrilled to welcome students back, but push forward plans, such as the long-discussed upgrades to improve the Primary School playground. It's just one example of the new theme of "We Are Corvallis", and an initiative to re-engage with the community after the pandemic disruptions of the past two years.

"So you know, we've got a three-prong approach which fits, you know, our "pitchforks up", our agricultural community, our hardworking community. That's what we want to be. We are a Class A school. We want that Class C feeling of small classrooms, community development, parents back in the schools," Joseph said.

"Community involved in all of our events. Everyone working together pulling in the same direction. That's a hallmark of what I would like to do as a leader. You know being born and in Corvallis, born and raised up until fifth grade, like I know what this community is about. I know what we can do together and we are going to go for it. So really excited about the opportunity to work together," Joseph continued.

Joseph says everyone from teachers to district administrators are committed to making "Corvallis Number 1" by "demanding excellence" in the entire program.