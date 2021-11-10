Open houses planned for Eastside Highway project

STEVENSVILLE — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is planning a pair of open houses to discuss roadwork that is being planned for the Eastside Highway.

An in-person open house will be held the evening of Nov. 16 followed by a virtual open house the following afternoon in regards to the North of Stevensville - North project.

“This is a big project that will require extensive right-of-way acquisition and utility relocation,” MDT District 1 Construction Engineer John Schmidt said. “We hope folks will join us at one of these open houses to learn more about where we are in this process and what residents can expect as the project moves forward.”

Beginning about four miles north of Stevensville on the Eastside Highway, MDT reports the project will stretch nearly six miles to the north where it will tie into the Florence - East project that was built in 2014.

According to MDT, the reconstruction of the section of the highway will include widening the roadway, adding a center two-way left-turn lane, and shoulders on either side.

Additional improvements include revisions to roadside slopes to improve safety and upgraded drainage features. The sharp curves at Rathbun Lane and Ambrose Creek Road will be replaced as well.

The in-person open house will be held on Nov. 16 in the Lone Rock School Multi-Purpose Room. While no formal presentation will be made, and visitors are welcome to stop by any time between 4:30 and 7 p.m. to view display boards and talk directly to the project team.

The Nov. 17 virtual open house will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. via Zoom and registration is required. Anyone interested in attending may register at https://mtgov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jts14Q4xR7O2uzKW9jL2AA. The open house will consist of a brief presentation followed by a question and answer session.

Those who cannot attend but would like more information are encouraged to email Amy Aiello or call (406) 207-4484 weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

