Public given a chance to meet finalists for new Stevensville School Superintendent

STEVENSVILLE — Parents and staff are being given a chance to meet the finalists who could become the next Stevensville School Superintendent this week.

Current Superintendent Bob Moore, who's been with the district for 7-years, announced in December that he'll be leaving at the end of this school year so he can be closer to his family.

Four candidates are on the list, and will be in town for interviews with the school board and a "meet and greet" with the public. All work in Montana school districts and have received at least a portion of their educational training at the University of Montana.

Clark Begger is a K-8 principal from Joliet, who has also worked in Kalispell. David Thennis is a middle school principal from Helena.

Two of the men are already working in Bitterroot Valley schools. Dr. Robert DoBell is the current Superintendent/Principal at Lone Rock School, which sends its older students to Stevensville High School. And John "Scott" Stiegler has been working as the Athletic Director at Florence Carlton School. Before that, he was Superintendent and Principal at Lone Rock.

The candidates will be touring campus and meeting with staff Tuesday and Thursday afternoons, starting at 2:30. Thennis and Stiegler will be interviewing with the school board Tuesday evening, with DoBell and Begger on Thursday night. All interviews start at 6:30, and the board will be taking public comment after the final interview before discussing the hiring in Executive Session.