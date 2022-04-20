Watch
Public invited to meet possible Corvallis superintendent interim candidate

Posted at 11:24 AM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 13:24:34-04

CORVALLIS - A public meet and greet is scheduled for Wednesday night for a possible interim candidate as the Corvallis School District begins options to replace superintendent Jon Konen.

Konen announced earlier this month he would be leaving the school district at the end of June. Corvallis Middle School Vice Principal Pete Joseph has expressed an interest in filling the post on an interim basis.

Students, parents, and others can meet with Joseph at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the high school library to learn more about his vision for the district.

