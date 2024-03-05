Ravalli County Commission approves Sapphire Valley Estates subdivision

FLORENCE — The Ravalli County Commissioners voted to conditionally approve the Sapphire Valley Estates subdivision on Monday, March 4, 2024.

Following months of planning and concerns from residents who will live near the subdivision, the decision was a big step in moving forward on the project’s development.

This subdivision will have 33 lots on nearly 50 acres of land beginning on the corner of Eight Mile Creek and Upper Woodchuck Road.

This subdivision was approved even after some residents had concerns about changes in water usage and increased traffic on the roads.

The estimated completion date of the project is still unknown.

The subdivision will have full approval after the amendments discussed in the meeting have been satisfied.