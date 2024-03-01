Ravalli County Salvation Army expands to meet growing community demand

HAMILTON — The Ravalli County Salvation Army Service Center has seen an increase in demand over the past three years, according to Service Director Fidelis Temukum who has served in the position for more than eight years.

“It's exciting because you get to reach out to people, listen to people’s stories, and look for ways to meet their needs,” Temukum said.

The service center has added multiple items to their facility such as a washer and dryer, a comfortable lounge area with free wifi, showers and electrical outlets.

The expansion has more than doubled the size of the original space for the service center.

“I want to keep expanding,” Temukum said. “When I took over the Salvation Army, we had just a little desk, and we were using somebody’s office. Now we’re here," he said.

"This whole unit is just for people to come in and maybe sit and relax and talk to someone and read a book and drink coffee, have a warm shower,” Temukum said.

This service center now provides resources to about 40 people a week, which is the highest number he says the Salvation Army has helped ever since its inception.

Temukum confirms the cost of operations has doubled over the recent years due to demand and more resources.

“Three, five years ago, maybe we could run this place with $5,000 a month. Right now, that’s not the story,” Temukum said.

He said the service center has continued to meet all needs thanks to community support.

“It’s [God] and I would credit the success to people every day who show up and say, ‘How can I help?’ I would credit the success to churches that are reaching out to us and saying, ‘How can we partner,’” Temukum said.

“We enjoy being part of this and being a part of the Salvation Army because of the vision of Salvation Army, but in particular because of Pastor Fidelis,” said Ravalli County Ministerial Association President Ted Jolly.

“He so gets it. He knows what it’s like to be homeless. He knows what it’s like to reach people," Fidelis continued. "His vision is very clear.”

Temukun and Jolly are the co-pastors of Cornerstone Bible Church in Hamilton which has been partnering with the Salvation Army for more than five years.

Jolly said more local churches are hopping on board due to the proven results of the service center.

“It’s grown because of two things,” Jolly said. “People want to help but they want to be able to trust something. So I think he provides that. He provides someone that you know is going to invest it well and is going to invest it in the community.”

One of the biggest needs the Salvation Army helps with is rental and mortgage assistance according to Temukum.

“So many people have become homeless, not because they don’t want to pay the rent,” Temukum said. “It’s because rent has been increased to a point where they cannot pay, so they get kicked out.”

It’s a crisis he’s familiar with because he was also homeless in Montana.

“Each time somebody, a homeless person, walks into this place, I look at them and I see me,” he said.

Temukum referred to his experience with homelessness and coming to the United States as a story that makes him cry all the time.

Now, he’s in a position to turn his pain into purpose and help others who walk through those doors.

“This ministry, I don’t call it a job. This ministry is a gift to me because it helps me minister to people who were once like me,” Temukum said. “I want them to know that they’re not alone. I want them to hear my story and feel like they’re real people.”'

The West Central African native is the first African American to serve as the director of the Ravalli County Salvation Army Service Center.

He said the position comes with both spiritual fulfillment and challenges in and outside of the office.

“Because I work here, most often, people expect to see a different color person sitting in the office as the director and sometimes when they see me, they’re like ‘Oh, we want to see the boss.’ I’m the only boss. The way I handle this is to let them know that I love them even when somebody openly shows that they don’t like me because of my color. I don’t need to fight back. That’s not my way. My way is to reach out to them and usually, that will change their mindset, the way they see me. And they’ll love me back.”

Temukum's goal is to eventually create affordable permanent housing in the Bitterroot. Until then, he plans to will follow his conviction to continue his humanitarian efforts throughout Ravalli County.

“We want people to feel honored, and respected and we want people to trust the Salvation Army, that they can walk into this place and talk to someone and get help,” Temukum said.

