Ravalli County voters to decide excise tax option on marijuana sales

HAMILTON - Ravalli County voters will decide whether the county should impose a local excise tax on the sale of recreational, and medical, marijuana, during Tuesday's Primary Election.

County commissioners opted to put the excise tax question on the ballot in March, expressing concerns that the legalization of marijuana sales had created a situation where all the tax revenue was going to the state. Commissioners complained many of their constituents had probably only voted for legalization because they thought there would be local tax revenues.

However, some local dispensary owners are afraid the change will destabilize their businesses and could lead to a more robust "black market" for pot.

Tuesday's ballot issue is a two part question, asking voters to approve or disapprove a 3% excise tax on non-medical marijuana sales, and whether a tax should also be imposed on medical marijuana sales.

