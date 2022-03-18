Ravalli County election races see only 2 challenged contests

HAMILTON — It's an important year for local elections in the Bitterroot.

But only two positions will see contested races, with only a single runoff in the June Primary. There are also no Democrats running for any Ravalli County offices.

Following the voters' decision to cut the number of county commissioners from five to three, this is the year two of the incumbents will face re-election.

Long-time District 1 Commissioner Greg Chilcott will run unopposed for another term, while District 3 Commissioner Jeff Burrows will have two challengers.

Burrows will have a Primary runoff against David Eutsler of Darby, who's running for the first time. And Marlin Ostrander, Sr. of Hamilton will run this time as a Libertarian.

The only other contested race will be for County Attorney, where incumbent Bill Fulbright will face a challenge from Joan Mell of Hamilton.

Incumbent Sheriff Steve Holton will run unopposed for a second term.

Clerk and Recorder Regina Plettenberg and County Treasurer and Assessor Dan Whitesett are also running unopposed.

