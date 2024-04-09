Robbery suspect killed in Hamilton officer-involved shooting identified

HAMILTON — Authorities have released the name of the robbery suspect who was fatally shot by a Hamilton police officer on April 1, 2024.

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton has identified the man who was shot as 30-year-old Zachary Andrew Athearn of Hamilton. Athearn was shot by a police officer at the Riverside Conoco in Hamilton.

Sheriff Holton stated that the Hamilton Police Department and Montana Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating the robbery as well as the officer-involved shooting.

A Coroner's Inquest into the shooting will be held at a later date by a coroner from his incident will take place at a later date by a coroner from another county with assistance from the Ravalli County Attorney's Office as required by Montana law, according to a news release.