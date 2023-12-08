SAFE in the Bitterroot hosting its inaugural holiday decor drive

HAMILTON — If you have some extra holiday decorations, listen up.

The nonprofit SAFE in the Bitterroot is hosting its first-ever holiday decor drive.

SAFE — which stands for Supporters of Abuse Free Environments — provides emergency shelter and other advocacy services in Ravalli County for survivors of domestic and intimate partner abuse.

This year SAFE is putting on a new program for these families.

They’re asking anyone in the community to donate holiday decorations like string lights, ornaments stockings, and other items to make this time of year feel a little more like Christmas for some families.

The drop-off is at Jessi’s Wine and Goods in the Hamilton Hip Strip, located at 100 Skeels Avenue.

SAFE Program director Misty Moore says the turnout for supplies has been a success thanks to the community, but they're hoping more people will donate to the holiday decor drive that ends on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

“Most people wouldn’t think about it but being able to decorate your new space is really, really empowering. These survivors are coming to us with nothing most of the time. They’re not coming to us with a whole household full of things. It’s generally just what they need and what their kids need. To just have the ability to be in a space and decorate it the way that you want and allow your kids to experience some normalcy during the holiday is really important.” - SAFE Program director Misty Moore

Moore told us nine families have received enough decorations to light up their temporary homes for the holiday but there are still more families that could use your help.

You have until December 10, 2023, to drop off your decoration donations at Jessi's.