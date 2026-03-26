Singing Zoologist brings science to life for 500 students

HAMILTON — Students from Daly Elementary, Hamilton Christian Academy and Acton Academy gathered Wednesday for a special educational musical performance about animals.

The event was made possible thanks to a grant from the Jane S. Heman Foundation, and the performance featured Lucas Miller — a singing zoologist.

More than 500 students filed into Hamilton High School’s theater, with students eagerly waiting for the show, speculating what it might be about.

They were also lining up to share their opinions.

"Um, I'm looking forward to seeing some animals while he sings, I don't know that’d be cool,” one student said.

"I'm looking forward to seeing like a lizard on the stage," another student said.

As Miller took the stage however, it became evident that there weren’t any live animals, only puppets. Although that didn’t dampen the energy.

"When you've got a group like this, they're just singing along and laughing and having a great time. It's just a blast," Miller said.

From the first sing-along, almost all students joined, with some shouting mixed in for good measure.

"It's kind of indescribable and joyful and fun and just, I love it," Miller said.

“I get to be creative and talk about things that are important to me. And then the audience is just so receptive and so engaging and demonstrative," Miller said.

Following the performance, students shared their favorite parts and what they learned, again forming a line.

"Um I liked the leopard part, that was pretty fun," a student said.

"It was really entertaining and he did some pretty funny stuff that I found entertaining," another student said.

"I learned that, um, that... moose need a lot of space and.. that monarchs travel a long distance,” a student said.

Miller has been performing in front of students for 32 school years, after leaving his job as a zoologist at a zoo.