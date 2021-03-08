Bitterroot snow shows winter isn't giving up yet

HAMILTON — It's been just three days since we were basking in 60º temperatures in sun.

But a 30º degree swing today brings back the snow to the mountains and valleys of Western Montana.

The snow started around mid-morning in the Bitterroot, as the clouds dropped down and the snow showers began, quickly giving the trees and ground an inch or so of immediate white.

The snowfall wasn't all that heavy, but by afternoon it was even sticking to streets and roads around Missoula. And at times visibility was down to a few hundred yards.

With temps hovering around the freezing mark on Monday afternoon that's likely to create some tricky driving conditions overnight.

