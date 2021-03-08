Menu

Watch
NewsLocal NewsRavalli County

Actions

Bitterroot snow shows winter isn't giving up yet

items.[0].image.alt
Dennis Bragg/MTN News photo
Snow blankets the trees again along the Bitterroot River in Hamilton on March 8, 2021.
Hamilton March snow
Posted at 3:31 PM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 17:35:30-05

HAMILTON — It's been just three days since we were basking in 60º temperatures in sun.

But a 30º degree swing today brings back the snow to the mountains and valleys of Western Montana.

The snow started around mid-morning in the Bitterroot, as the clouds dropped down and the snow showers began, quickly giving the trees and ground an inch or so of immediate white.

The snowfall wasn't all that heavy, but by afternoon it was even sticking to streets and roads around Missoula. And at times visibility was down to a few hundred yards.

With temps hovering around the freezing mark on Monday afternoon that's likely to create some tricky driving conditions overnight.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get your free KPAX Streaming App today