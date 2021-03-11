Spring fever taking hold in Western Montana

HAMILTON — Just days after snow showers made us double-check the calendar, early-onset spring fever has started all over again.

While Wednesday's weather wasn't as near-record setting as last week's brush with the changing seasons, it was still a welcome return to having things head in the right direction after Monday's storms.

Skaters, scooter and bike riders were soaking up the rays at the Hamilton Skate Park after school, giving a little preview of the summer to come.

The park at Claudia Driscoll Park was finished a couple of years back but had some pandemic restrictions last year, so everyone is anxious to get back out into the fresh air.

