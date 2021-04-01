Menu

Stevensville Council could decide fate of Burnt Fork development tonight

Dennis Bragg/MTN News
The Stevensville Town Council is expected to spend hours of time considering the fate of a controversial subdivision.
Burnt Fork Estates Site
Posted at 11:17 PM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 01:17:21-04

STEVENSVILLE — The Stevensville Town Council could decide what happens to a controversial housing project which could bring a significant increase to the town's population in the coming years.

The Council is considering whether to approve a rezone and construction for the Burnt Fork Estates subdivision on the southeastern corner of town. Developers want to construct 78-single family homes, 43-multi-family lots and event some "light commercial" lots on the 57-acre site off Logan Lane and Burnt Fork Road.

However, residents in the adjacent Creekside Meadows development are fearful the project will create major impacts on traffic, runoff and the expense of expanding the city's sewer plant. And the council members themselves have expressed similar concerns, giving the developers a chance to meet with residents independently last week.

Tonight's meeting starts at 7 in the public meeting room at the Stevensville Library and will also be streamed.

