Stevensville Town Council set to wrap up hearing on controversial development

STEVENSVILLE — The Stevensville Town Council is expected to wrap up a lengthy hearing on the controversial Burnt Fork Estates development on Monday evening. But a final decision could be days, or even weeks, away.

The Town Council is considering whether to approve the construction of the subdivision with 78 single-family homes, 43 multi-family lots, and a rezone for 16 light commercial lots on the southeast edge of town.

The Planning Board already gave its endorsement in January, generally finding no fault with the project. During the first part of the public hearing last week, residents criticized every aspect of the project, questioning impacts on traffic, water and schools. Some are also worried about the project taxing the city's sewer treatment plant.

"Any increased load on the Bitterroot River would impact citizens of Ravalli County, who recreate and love the river. Not just the Town of Stevensville,” said Walter McCrumb with the Creekside Meadows Homeowners Association. “The developer must bear the cost of any sewage treatment facility upgrades until that time. This proposal should be denied." :20

The council will be taking final comments on Burnt Fork Estates in a virtual meeting on Monday evening. But the panel won't discuss how to review and make a decision until the next regular council meeting Thursday night.

Details on the Zoom call are posted on the agenda on the Town of Stevensville's website.

