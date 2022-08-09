Stevensville leaders approve financial reforms following investigation

STEVENSVILLE — Stevensville leaders are enacting a series of financial reforms in the wake of investigation which led to criminal charges against the town's former mayor.

And current mayor Steve Gibson says more work needs to be done to get the Town back in compliance with the law.

Following the investigation by Police Chief Mac Sosa, the council reviewed a list of changes at its last meeting, all aimed at "tightening up" the city's spending and budget processes. That investigation called into question the way tens of thousands of dollars had been spent.

"Previously, every town employee had a credit card and the possibility of abuse was endless," Sosa told the council. "This has sense been corrected and only town department heads have a credit card."

After the council approved the chief's recommended reforms, Gibson warned there was more work ahead this fall, and ask for the council's help.

"We need to review and revise our personnel policies, our purchasing policies, and our council rules. To be really frank, I've looked through some of the personnel policies. They do not follow the guidelines of federal and state government. They need to be changed." :31

Further, Gibson told the council the town's government hadn't filed the proper monthly reports with the state since 2020, and is now being fined for the late filings.