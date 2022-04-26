Stevensville residents invited to tour completed school construction project

STEVENSVILLE — It's been more than two years of turmoil and dust. But now the massive multi-million dollar construction project on the Stevensville School campus is complete and the community is being invited to see the results.

Voters approved the massive rebuilding project for with two separate bond issues, $6.3 million for the elementary, and $14.1 million for the high school in 2019.

The changes included renovations to fire systems to include sprinklers, computer network infrastructure, lighting, new and remodeled classrooms, connections between buildings and campus safety improvements.

Construction started in the spring of 2020, coming on top of the turmoil caused by the pandemic. But teachers, students, and parents pulled together and now the district is throwing a Grand Re-Opening as the last finishing touches are wrapped up.

The district will lead walking tours of all the new buildings and features this Thursday, from 4 until 7 pm.