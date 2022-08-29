Stevensville Schools off and running with 'positive feel' for new year

STEVENSVILLE - The Stevensville Schools campus isn't coping with construction and COVID-19 for the first time in two years — and that's leading to a positive start to the school year.

The past couple of years were really challenging for teachers, students and parents, as the district's massive reconstruction of the high school and elementary started simultaneously with the beginning of the pandemic.

But everyone persevered, with the new additions being unveiled last spring. Now, complete with final features like the new elementary playground, new Superintendent Dave Thennis tells MTN the district is ready for a normal year.

Well, to be honest with you, it's been a really positive vibe, you know, brand new building, excitement from the kids, excitement from the staff at our opening meetings this last week, you know, doing some teacher training. We're really positive and people were really ambitious to get back to work. And we've had our students come in and transportation went off without a hitch and then we got classes started. So it's just got a really nice positive feel to the start of the year. - Stevensville Schools Superintendent Dave Thennis

Thennis says the school will initially focus on getting re-connected, but then the emphasis will shift to "teaching and learning", and "improving the outlook for kids."