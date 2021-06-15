Stevensville Town Council to discuss Burnt Fork project

STEVENSVILLE — The Stevensville Town Council could decide Tuesday evening what happens to a controversial housing project which could bring a significant increase to the town's population in the coming years.

The Council is considering whether to approve a rezone and construction for the Burnt Fork Estates subdivision on the southeastern corner of town.

Developers want to construct 78-single family homes, 43-multi-family lots and event some "light commercial" lots on the 57-acre site off Logan Lane and Burnt Fork Road.

However, residents in the adjacent Creekside Meadows development are fearful the project will create major impacts on traffic, runoff and the expense of expanding the city's sewer plant.

The council members themselves have expressed similar concerns, giving the developers a chance to meet with residents independently last week.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 7 p.m. in the public meeting room at the Stevensville Library and will also be streamed.