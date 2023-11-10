Veterans honored at Corvallis High School assembly

CORVALLIS — Veterans Day is a day for people to thank those who have served in the Armed Forces.

A ceremony in Corvallis on Friday honored local veterans and the family members of students who have served the country.

The assembly at Corvallis High School was a special one as the Student Council held a ceremony to honor veterans in the community.

It was a time of reflection for the few dozen veterans who attended the event.

“So, we have that comradery, that bond of service we love each other and respect each other,” explained Corvallis American Legion Post #91 Commander Harrius Himes.

Corvallis High School Principal Cammie Knapp — who is the granddaughter of two World War II veterans — says she was touched while watching her students honor those who have served.

"For Corvallis High School, it was huge to us to remember all the sacrifices that people have made on our behalf and the freedoms that were allowed because others that are willing to serve in different capacities.”

Corvallis Schools Superintendent Pete Joseph says Friday's event is an important way for students to connect with the community.

"It’s the least we can do. A veteran’s assembly of this nature – it's just the smallest part of how we can honor our veterans. As far as being a part of a school event, our primary school had donuts -- donuts for veterans. They lined the streets coming in. You know it was a K-12 event.”

Corvallis Student Council Advisor Josie Hudspeth, who helped put on the Veterans Day ceremony, says Friday was also a lesson for her students.

“Thinking about others and kind of thinking about thanking others and considering Veterans Day and the importance of history," Hudspeth told MTN News.