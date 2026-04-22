Record Low Territory This Weekend

MISSOULA - Our current system moving through the region will leave behind some very chilly air after it exits Friday afternoon... that said, if anyone has started their spring gardening a bit early or turned on your irrigation, now is the time to prepare for near record low temps ranging from the upper teens to mid 20s across western Montana!

While Friday through Monday mornings will all be cold, Saturday morning in particular looks to be the coldest.

With this possibility, the National Weather Service says consider the following:

1) Commercial Outdoor Plants: Most "hardy" plants sold recently were raised in greenhouses. A drop into the low 20s can be fatal. Bring potted plants inside or into a garage.

2) Fruit Trees & Blossoms: Critical damage to fruit blossoms occurs between 25° and 28°. If you have small trees, consider covering them with fabric (not plastic!) to trap some ground heat.

3) Irrigation & Sprinklers: If you have already pressurized your system, please drain your backflow preventer or wrap it in heavy insulation.

4) Outdoor Plumbing: Disconnect garden hoses to prevent pipes from bursting inside your walls.

5) Livestock & Pets: Ensure outdoor animals have dry, wind-blocked shelter and access to non-frozen water.

6) Flathead Lake: The lake water temperatures range from 45° to 50°. Hopefully this will help to protect the orchards around the lake. Safe Zone: Areas directly on the water (like Bear Dance) have a low risk of a hard freeze. Danger Zone: Areas slightly inland or in "hollows" (like Bigfork) are at a 55% risk of lows less than 26°, but hopefully it will be a brief touch at those temperatures which will minimize impact.

* * There's a caveat, though: the possibility of spotty clouds and/or a slight northeast breeze could help prevent temps from bottoming out. Bottom line in my book... better to be safe than sorry!

The maps from NWS above show the probability of hitting these colder temperatures: Yellow/Orange Areas: Indicate a very high probability (80%–100%) of hitting these sub-freezing thresholds (see titles on the images for particular threshold).

Again, this is a multi-day event, so don't let your guard down after the first night! Stay warm out there and spread the word to your neighbors!