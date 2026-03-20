Record warmth across the Treasure State

MISSOULA - No doubt you've heard of the "heat dome" encompassing the Desert Southwest this week... insanely strong high pressure for this time of year essentially acting like a pressure cooker. It's made it presence felt all the way up here in the Northern Rockies, too, in the form of record setting heat!

The last few days have seen records fall, but not to the extent of what we experienced Friday. Several locations not only saw a broken daily record high, but an ALL-TIME record March high! Here are a few locations:

Erin Yost

Erin Yost

Missoula topped out at 75° Friday. This record high isn't just a daily record, but the earliest in the year we've ever reached that mark. The previous record was March 29th, 1978! That high temperature is more common for the first day of summer (~June 22nd)!

Erin Yost

These temps come to an end Saturday as a cold front sweeps across the region with showers, wind and highs back around average in the low to mid 50s.