KALISPELL — Wildfire season is here, and the American Red Cross of Montana says everyone should have a plan ready should a wildfire start in their area.

Keeley Van Middendorp, communications manager for the American Red Cross of Montana, said preparedness can make a critical difference when a fire breaks out.

(WATCH: Red Cross urges families to prepare for wildfire season)

Red Cross urges families to prepare for wildfire season

"That preparedness saves seconds, minutes. Those really count."

The Red Cross urges families to have an escape plan ready at a moment's notice.

"The first thing we want people to do is make an evacuation plan for themselves, their families, for loved ones. It just keeps the community safe and just saves some valuable time."

An emergency to-go bag is another essential step. Having one packed means families can move quickly when every second counts.

"Making sure that they have copies of important documents, making sure they have a set of spare keys, making sure they have batteries or generators. Infants and pets, these are special considerations as well that are hard to have at a moments notice if they are not thought of in advance, and of course, food and water, supplies for yourself."

The Red Cross Emergency app offers real-time updates from officials, along with contact information for local resources.

"We have the Red Cross Emergency app, of course, you can download that it should have the latest updates from emergency officials and phone numbers, contact information."

Through the app, residents can find evacuation shelters if a wildfire threatens their home.

"Our evacuation shelters are really good at keeping up with that. I would recommend finding one of those shelters. There you can not only find food, water, supplies, you can get information, status updates on neighborhoods, how your home is doing."

By taking precautions now, families could help save lives — including their own.