MISSOULA — Runner's Edge, a downtown Missoula running and hiking shop, celebrated 25 years in business with a grand reopening of its newly expanded location at 304 N Higgins.

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Runner's Edge marks 25 years with grand reopening in Missoula

The celebration kicked off in true runner fashion — with a 2.5-mile community run, followed by a showcase of the new space.

Co-owner Meg Brooker said the event marked new territory for the business.

"We've never done anything like this before," Brooker said.

The remodel offers more room for shoe fittings, a larger footwear selection and a more open space for community gatherings. Some attendees came out specifically for the event, while others stumbled upon the changes by surprise.

Community runner Adalei Shepardbush said the run drew her in.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Community group runner, Adalei Shepardbush

"I'm a soccer player so we wanted to come out here and do the run," Shepardbush said.

Local Missoulian Leslie Laird said she had no idea the event was taking place.

"I didn't even know this was happening. It's, it's, it's beautiful," Laird said.

Laird added that the expanded space stood out immediately.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Local Missoulian, Leslie Laird, taken by surprise at the newly expanded space

"This is just so big and open and I know we have a lot of runners and walkers in this town and it's really exciting to see these guys expand," Laird said.

Brooker said the new layout feels like a significant upgrade.

"It feels so amazing," she adds. "I'm not going to do it on camera, but I like to turn around and say I can't touch anything, and it just, it feels so much bigger," Brooker said.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Runner's Edge co-owner, Meg Brooker

For longtime supporter and Runner's Edge volunteer Amy Moore, it is the personalized service that keeps her coming back.

"They know their customers. It's like you could walk in there and they're like, 'Hey Amy' or, you know, 'Hey Sam, how's it going?,'" Moore said.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Runner's Edge volunteer, Amy Moore

With 25 years behind them, Brooker said she is looking ahead with optimism.

"We feel so humbled to have gotten 25 years of business in and hopefully there'll be 25 more," Brooker said.

The team at The Runner's Edge says they serve a greater purpose than selling running shoes.

"We strive to be a place where people find encouragement, friendships, confidence, and a sense of belonging. This expansion allows us to better serve the Missoula community and everyone who visits us from across Montana and beyond."

