Sixth annual Flathead Waters Cleanup draws hundreds of volunteers to valley rivers and lakes

FLATHEAD VALLEY — Five local organizations joined forces Saturday for the sixth annual Flathead Waters Cleanup, mobilizing volunteers across rivers, lakes, and wetlands throughout the Flathead Valley.

The Flathead Rivers Alliance, Flathead Conservation District, Flathead Lakers, Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, and Western Montana Conservation Commission co-host the annual event. Each year, between 120 and 200 volunteers take part, collecting nearly 3,000 pounds of trash from local water bodies.

Flathead Rivers Alliance Executive Director Sheena Pate said the event is a chance for the whole community to give back.

"This is an opportunity to pull in your co-workers, your friends, your club members, your family members, come together and have an excuse to get out on the water to do a service to the resource that gives so much back to us," Pate said.

For volunteer Kira Powell, Saturday was about more than picking up trash. Powell said it was important for her to give her time because these waters are a big part of living in the area.

"This is a designated wild and scenic river. It's a big part of the reason why we live here. It's a part of our economy, it's absolutely gorgeous. You'd be crazy not to love the rivers living here," Powell said.