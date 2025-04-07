Missoula fifth grade student prepares for national spelling bee after state win

MISSOULA — Ruby Wang, a fifth grade student at Saint Joseph's School, is gearing up for the Scripps National Spelling Bee after clinching the state title last month.

The 11-year-old is training with her older sister, Cheyenne, a former state champion herself.

“I was like, did I actually win? Or am I just dreaming about it?” Ruby said, reflecting on her recent victory. “I’m proud of myself and I’m hoping to make a lot of new friends when I get there.”

Missoula fifth grade students prepares for national spelling bee after state win

Ruby's success seems to run in the family; both sisters have demonstrated a natural talent for spelling.

Cheyenne expressed her pride in Ruby’s accomplishment and emphasized the dedication required to compete successfully.

“I’m very proud of her that she won because I know how hard this work is and how much time and effort you have to put in,” Cheyenne said. “I’m excited for her to go to nationals because I’ve also been there, and it’s a super fun experience.”

Their parents, Chunze and Dong Wang, have witnessed their daughters’ shared commitment to achieving their goals.

Chunze noted that the journey of preparing for the competition is just as important as the triumph itself.

MTN News Ruby Wang will represent the Treasure State in the Scripps National Spelling Bee which takes place in May.

“I’m so happy for her, happy for them, and proud of them,” Chunze said. “It’s not only because they won the state spelling bee championship, but also because I witnessed the whole process. They set a goal, devoted themselves to what they needed to do, and achieved it.”

Dong added that Cheyenne’s experience as a competitor has made her an excellent coach for Ruby.

“She knows the points where you want to pay extra attention, those weak spots. I think that saves a lot of effort and energy for Ruby,” he said.

Nicole Warren is Ruby’s teacher at Saint Joseph's. She praised the sisters' determination.

“Both of them, when they put their mind to something, they really stick with it," she said. “They’re a little stubborn in that way where they’re like, ‘I’m going to get this far.’”

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Sisters Ruby and Cheyenne Wang

In addition to her spelling prowess, Ruby is also a passionate pianist and violinist and enjoys art and math.

Despite her busy schedule, she finds time to practice her spelling skills.

“I wanted to thank my teachers, family, and classmates,” Ruby said. “They really helped me and gave me a lot of support during this journey, and I’m really grateful for them.”

Ruby Wang will compete in the national spelling bee in May, where she aims to prove that hard work and family support can lead to remarkable achievements.

