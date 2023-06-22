Starbucks on Brooks Street to Vote on unionization Friday

MISSOULA — The Starbucks on Brooks and Central in Missoula has an important vote coming up on Friday for the fate of its unionizing efforts, MTN News has been speaking with some of the partners since they initially sent their letter of intent to unionize to Starbucks, so what does this vote mean for the store?

Essentially if all goes well for this store on Friday they can begin negotiating a bargaining contract with Starbucks that will determine things like how their hours can be managed, their wages, safety precautions and anything else related to working conditions.

On Wednesday morning this store staged a buy-in where customers can come in and voice their support for the union by purchasing drinks and pastries… or just simply offering words of encouragement to the partners.

However this wasn’t the only intent behind staging this buy in.

Kate Alexander, a barista at this Starbucks, and one of the partners who sent the letter of intent to Starbucks explains.

“Kind of other side of this other than like encouraging us through this whole process the other side of this is that it shows the company that unions are profitable because the community shows up in support of it and they spend money in support of it and I think that’s something that kind of gets them [Starbucks] thinking a little bit.

The vote on Friday will be a manual election for the partners at this Starbucks which according to Alexander is not an ideal situation for some of the partners.

“We have some people who will be out of the country or out of town and will not have the opportunity to come in and vote and make their voice heard.”

Heading into the vote Alexander says she is optimistic for the future of this store.

Due to the vote on Friday the Starbucks on brooks and central will be closed for the day.