Suicide prevention walk to be held at Paddleheads statium

MISSOULA — The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is hosting its annual walk in Missoula this Saturday to raise money for suicide prevention.

The Out of The Darkness Walk will start at the Paddleheads Stadium and go for two miles on the trails around the field. There will also be resources set up at the walk for people to learn about suicide and how to prevent it.

The Co-Chair of the Walk Nancy Yates shared the purpose of this walk and why it is essential to educate the community about Suicide.

“Again it’s really intended to bring people impacted by suicide together to raise hope and awareness that suicide is preventable. Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in this state so it is very important that we bring awareness to the cause and the purpose and all the funds that we raise go towards prevention education, survivor support, research and advocacy.”

Registration is free for all who want to attend and is open until the morning of the walk. Check-in is Saturday, September 9 at 10:00 am and the walk begins at 11:00 am.

You can register for the walk or donate to the cause at https://supporting.afsp.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=9012