Ten Spoons Vineyard holds annual community harvest

MISSOULA — The Ten Spoon Vineyard in the Rattlesnake held its annual volunteer community harvest Sunday where the community helped the vineyard pick grapes to be made into white wine.

Since 2003 volunteers have helped harvest these grapes for the vineyard because of a shortage of agricultural workers around this growing season.

Andy Sponseller the owner of Ten Spoon Vineyard says volunteers are essential for them this time of year and anyone who comes out can learn about the importance of growing and utilizing local produce.

“People are pretty used to getting produce and fruit and stuff from those kinds of areas but people are becoming more and more focused on the importance of local agriculture,” Sponseller said.

“Especially with climate change, it’s really important for people to be growing more where they live. So that’s what we’re doing here.”

There will be another Community Harvest at Ten Spoon Vineyard Saturday, October 5 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

