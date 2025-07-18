The Event at Rebecca Farm hosts Olympic candidates and local riders

KALISPELL — Since 2002, The Event at Rebecca farm has been dubbed “The Western Wonderland” of the equestrian sport. And this week, it's back in Kalispell.

The Event brings the top riders in the country and beyond to compete in the Olympic sport of three day eventing.

The sport includes three different phases of performance, dressage, cross country and show jumping, all three needing intense skill and poise.

There is a uniqueness of competing at Rebecca Farm, and that is that all skill levels can compete.

“There are Olympians that are here, there are five star horses that have done incredible things and won international and national events,” local rider Rob Anker said.

One of the international riders participating in the Event is Tamra Smith who has traveled around the world riding, as well as winning the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima Peru with the U.S. Eventing team.

“Just probably like any other little girl, when you're growing up and want to ride a horse, and I just really fell in love with the sport and the people," Smith said.

On the other side of the coin, local riders also get their time to shine at Rebecca Farm — including Flathead Valley resident, Anker.

“There's a lot of pride, there's a tremendous amount of pride that Flathead is represented in such a global stage,” Anker said.

And while there might be differences in skill level, both local and international riders can all appreciate the beautiful venue of Rebecca Farm.

“I mean you're not going to get another venue like this. Pretty much anywhere in the world honestly, it's in a class of its own. From the decorations of the cross country to the people, the scenery, it's absolutely beautiful," Smith said.

The Event at Rebecca farm will continue through Sunday and admission is free to the public.

