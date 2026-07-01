MISSOULA — Sometimes you just want a cake that gets you.

Feeling hamburger helpless? Hoping to be flung off the planet? Decomposing in your free time as an unemployed flying object?

There's a cake for that — and it's at the Missoula Walmart on Highway 93.

For more than a year, cake decorators Zoey Rodriguez and Connor Sutton have been quietly creating clever, frosting-based masterpieces that are cracking people up. The creations come as cakes, cookies and cupcakes. Rodriguez loves baking on her own, and Sutton brings an artistic background to the work — a combination that clearly clicks.

Then the internet found them.

"I saw the first post. I was just on there and then I scrolled across it and I was like, this is my own, this is our own stuff like on Reddit. It was kind of crazy and so I was going through the comments and seeing people and then just like more and more have been posted, which is very cool to see," Sutton said.

(WATCH: There are some crazy and creative cakes at the Missoula Walmart on Highway 93)

There are some crazy and creative cakes at the Missoula Walmart

"I've seen my own cakes on Tumblr. I've seen people talk about them being on TikTok, all kinds of stuff," Sutton said.

Rodriguez said she found out quickly after one of her first creations made the rounds online.

"Oh man, I heard the first one pretty like right after it came out because it was my, um, the horrors persist, but so do I, and that one I had seen got posted on Reddit. It was like, dear Walmart cake decorator, like, are you OK? I was like, yeah, I'm fine," Rodriguez said.

The cakes are hard to keep on the shelves.

"Oh, they're fast. Sometimes you can put one out and it won't last 30 minutes," Rodriguez said.

"Yeah, they go fast. I mean, we put them out in the middle of our shift. We're going to have to refill it by the end a lot of the time," Rodriguez said.

The joy of watching customers react keeps the duo motivated.

"I love seeing people walk up, take pictures of the cakes, laugh at them, you know, I think that everybody needs a little bit of joy, and so it's cool to be able to share that with people in the form of a cake that they can then take home to their families, you know, share that with them as well. It's just very cool to see that," Rodriguez said.

As for where the ideas come from, the process is pretty simple.

"A lot of the time it's just like scrolling through social media and just like seeing different funny little posts that we personally resonate with or enjoy or think are silly and then just trying to like tweak it so it's corporate Walmart appropriate and stuff like that," Rodriguez said.

They never make the same one twice, but they will take special orders.

And they have no plans to stop.

"We're just going to keep doing it. Yeah. Why not? It's fun. We enjoy it. We like making them. The customers like getting them. Like, it's a big thing for the community. As long as we can do it, we'll continue doing it," Sutton said.

Connor also appreciates Walmart for allowing their team to have a little fun with frosting.

Check out some of their creations: