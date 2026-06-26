DARBY — Military troops are in the air and on the ground in the Bitterroot, assisting with projects across the Bitterroot National Forest. After touching down Tuesday, some of the military’s largest helicopters were hauling supplies up Lost Horse Canyon on Thursday to repair the Selway suspension bridge.

(WATCH: U.S. troops get to work assisting the Bitterroot National Forest)

U.S. troops get to work assisting Bitterroot National Forest

“It's been an absolutely amazing opportunity,” said U.S. Marine Corps Master Sergeant Bradley Newman. “Very seldomly do the Marines that we work with have the opportunity to come out here, spend time in the Bitterroot Mountains.”

Along with the CH-53E Super Stallion helicopters, National Guard and reserve troops from across the country are coming to the Bitterroot to work with the Forest Service. The collaboration is through the Innovative Readiness Training Program (IRT), which allows them to fulfill their duty requirements while helping with civilian projects.

“It's a program that allows for that two-week training period to go out and do that work, kind of real-world situation, and for the military to be able to help communities,” said Steve Brown, Darby-Sula district ranger for the Bitterroot National Forest.

By helicopter, Newman’s Marine unit was carrying lumber and supplies to repair the Selway suspension bridge. He said it was a great training opportunity for the crew.

“Normally, what they do is pick up just 2,000 or 4,000 or 8,000-pound cinder blocks, and we just call those training blocks,” he said. “But, out here, we actually get to train as it's a real-world scenario.”

In two waves of about 150 troops each, they will assist across the forest, repairing roads and bridges, clearing trails, renovating historic cabins and more. Both the military and the Forest Service described it as “a win-win.”

“The projects that we've got listed for them are stuff that was sometimes beyond our reach or the cost was too much if we had to contract it out. But, the work that they're doing, it enables our crews to do other work as well,” Brown said. “So, it really is a force multiplier, in terms of the amount of work we're able to do in a short amount of time.”

The Bitterroot National Forest is one of the first National Forests to participate in the IRT program. Brown said they applied about a year and a half ago, inspired by a veteran employee who once took part in IRT, and have been planning ever since.

“He kept talking about this program and the potential that it had to help the Forest Service and the community in getting a lot of work done, and we thought ‘Wow, what a great opportunity,’” he said. “Just really appreciative of the of the military being willing to come and help us and all the support we've gotten from the community and looking forward to the next month of good work getting done.”

Over the next few weeks, you might see the helicopters overhead or troops out on the trail. They are also staying in the valley, in three temporary base camps. One is Darby High School, which opened its doors to the military in the gym.

“We're super grateful to be here and be out in the Bitterroot Mountains, and the community has been amazing,” Newman said. “Nothing but positive feedback and nothing but positive interactions.”