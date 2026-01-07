University of Providence mourns former student who died in helicopter crash

The University of Providence Athletic Department is mourning the loss of a former Argo women's basketball player who died in a helicopter crash in Arizona.

Katelyn Heideman, who played three years for the Argos, was one of four people who died when a helicopter crashed on Friday, January 2 in rugged mountainous terrain southeast of Phoenix.

In a post on social media, the university stated, "With heavy hearts, the Argo family remembers Katelyn Heideman. Her smile, kindness, and spirit left an immeasurable mark on us all."

According to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office, a call came in around 11 a.m. Friday morning confirming the deaths of Heideman and her two cousins and their uncle.

Investigators said there was a recreational slackline hung across the mountain range. A 911 caller said the helicopter hit that line before falling to the bottom of Telegraph Canyon.

The NTSB and FAA are investigating the crash as well as working with the U.S. Forest Service to determine how the slackline got there.