Air quality alert issued for Ravalli, Granite counties

453183514_811723184406734_2845206588782824987_n.jpg
HELENA — The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for Ravalli County.

The alert — which is in effect until 8 a.m. on Tuesday — also covers Deer Lodge, Granite, and Silver Bow counties.

Wildfire smoke continues to pour into parts of Montana due to nearby wildfires.

The Wye fire just west of the Bitterroot Mountains in Idaho has grown considerably recently and the DEQ says it will continue to send heavy smoke into parts of Southwest Montana.

Visit todaysair.mtdeq.us for the latest Montana air quality information.

