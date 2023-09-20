Arlee Native American dunk artist takes second in national event

MISSOULA — A Native American dunk artist from Arlee is representing Western Montana well with his high hoops.

Isaac Fisher competed in a national celebrity dunk contest hosted by dunk artist Kenny Dobbs over the weekend in Phoenix.

All of the contestants were judged on their creativity, crowd interaction, style, and of course how high they jumped.

The Montana native — who took second place in the national competition — says that this won’t be his last competition.

Fisher is looking forward to continuing to inspire the Native American community through his dunking skills.